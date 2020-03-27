ICYMI: The week in music news for March 22-28, 2020

Nine Inch Nails Surprise-Release Album Sequels to 'Ghosts' Series

Nine Inch Nails is still giving the fans what they want! On March 26, the band surprise-released a pair of sequels to their 2008 instrumental series Ghosts: Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. All are available for download on their website. The band said, "Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane." These new releases come 12 years after the previous albums. The albums officially arrived on streaming platforms late March 26.

