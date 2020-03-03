Biggest music anniversaries of 2020

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the most memorable moments in music that are celebrating major anniversaries in 2020... starting with the release of Britney Spears' sophomore album. On May 16, 2020, Britney's second studio album -- "Oops... I Did It Again!" -- turns 20. The album, which was Britney's second to earn diamond certification by the RIAA, broke the previously held Nielsen SoundScan record for highest debut-week album sales by any female artist. As Britney and more on our list have proven, the year 2000 was a particularly iconic one for pop music. Keep reading to learn about more notable music anniversaries in 2020...

