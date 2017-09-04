Stars enjoy Labor Day Weekend 2017

Put your hands in the air for the 3-day weekend! Find out how stars took advantage of the extra time off over Labor Day Weekend 2017, starting with Kourtney Kardashian. The reality-TV mama took her 5-year-old daughter Penelope Disick to the 36th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Los Angeles on Sept. 4. And, Little P went home with a plush unicorn prize.

RELATED: Stars at the 2017 Venice Film Festival