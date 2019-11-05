Things you might not know (but should!) about Jeff Goldblum

You might think of Jeff Goldblum -- whose latest show, "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," starts streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 12, 2019 -- as one of Hollywood's funniest actors. But did you know that he's also one of the most interesting stars in the biz? Before you tune into his latest project, a collaboration with National Geographic in which he explores the origins of everything from tattoos to ice cream to sneakers, you might want to catch up on everything you don't know about him -- but totally should! Let's get started...

RELATED: Things you might not know (but should!) about Sam Claflin