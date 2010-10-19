The Sisterhood of the Problematic Powder

By Drew Mackie

It's going around Hollywood like a batch of bad Botox, snowing actresses under when they most need to look presentable. What is this menace? Disastrously applied face powder.

The latest victim of this make up malfunction is Uma Thurman, whose failed attempt to glam up for photographers last night made her look at best like she just finished baking, and at worst like she might need to go away for "rest." But worry not, Umz, for you're not in this one alone…

