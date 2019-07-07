Celebs react to Cameron Boyce's passing

Cameron Boyce, who was suffering from a chronic medical condition, passed away after having a seizure in his sleep on July 6, 2019. The Disney Channel star was just 20 years old at the time of his tragic passing. Wonderwall.com rounded up all of the celebs who paid tribute to Cameron, starting with his "Grown Ups" co-star Adam Sandler. "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny," he wrote on Instagram. "Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences." Click on for more celebs reacting to Cameron's sudden death.

