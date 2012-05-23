Bar Refaeli Gets First-Class Treatment, Plus More Star Oddities

Their bosses give them a day off from work after they party too hard.

It's good to be Rihanna. After partying hard in London on May 19, the singer overslept and missed her flight home -- and a session with her choreographer. Oops! But RiRi's boss, Jay-Z, appears to be very forgiving, as he let her snafu pass. "JayZ saved me!!!!! I got an extra day off," Rihanna tweeted. For your boss, would a bad hangover be a valid excuse for your boss for why you missed work? (MSNBC)

RELATED: Check out TwitPics from Rihanna and more celebs