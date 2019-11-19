Stars who've voiced kids' cartoon characters

Some of our favorite Hollywood actors and actresses aren't just on-screen stars -- they've also lent their voices to a variety of children's animated shows. Join Wonderwall.com as we uncover the celebrities who've also moonlighted as voice actors for kids' cartoons... starting with "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams. In 2019, Maisie landed the voice role of Cameron "Cammie" MacCloud on the sci-fi animated children's series "Gen: Lock." It's not Maisie's first time as a voice actress either. Back in 2014, the British star voiced a handful of characters on the more grown-up animated series "Robot Chicken" and in 2018, she voiced a character in the film "Early Man." Keep reading for more celebrity kids' cartoon voice stars...

