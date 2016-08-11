Taylor Kinney reportedly wants to get back together with Lady Gaga, plus more news

Taylor Kinney wants to get back together with Lady Gaga: Report

She still has the engagement ring and he still has hope. Does that mean there's a future for Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney? At least one insider thinks so. Though Gaga and Taylor split in July after five years together, a source tells Us Weekly, "Taylor really hopes they'll get back together," despite the pair's busy schedules and whatever else may have caused things to break down. "There is absolutely still a chance they can get back together. She still feels terrible and hopes it can work out," adds the source. When Gaga announced on social media that her engagement was off, she also said she and Taylor had "always been soulmates" and asked anyone reading the post to "root for us" going forward. According to Us, that's already happening. "Both of their families are upset," another insider said. "And his ['Chicago Fire'] co-stars tell him that they miss her. Everyone is hoping they get back together."

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2016