The Shortlist for April 2

Angelina Jolie Opens School for Girls in Afghanistan

Thanks to Angelina Jolie, more than 200 Afghan girls now have access to a primary education. Using funds from sales of her Style of Jolie line of jewelry, the actress, U.N. Goodwill Ambassador and mother of six established a learning center for girls outside of Kabul, in a region where the refugee population is very high and boys are more frequently educated than girls. "Beyond enjoying the artistic satisfaction of designing these jewels, we are inspired by knowing our work is also serving the mutual goal of providing for children in need," she told E! News, adding that she plans to set up learning centers like the one near Kabul in other areas around the world with profits from the line.

A number of the items available from Style of Jolie were inspired by a tablet-shaped necklace she designed for her fiance, Brad Pitt. But as the pieces go onsale this week, Angie's less politically minded fans seem to have their eyes glued to the bauble on her left ring finger, which was recently unburdened of the $250,000 diamond engagement ring Brad had given her, and replaced with a simple gold band, which she wore during a trip to Rwanda. She's denied that it's a wedding ring, but Italian gossip site Grazia now claims the band was Brad's great-grandmother's ring -- a "special" and "more understated" nod to their impending vows.