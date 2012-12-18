The Shortlist for Dec. 19

Rihanna Rents $21.8 Million Bajan Christmas Getaway

Sure, she just bought a $12 million mansion in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades. And she recently gifted her mom with a five-bedroom house in their native Barbados. But all Rihanna apparently wanted for Christmas was a lavish beachfront resort rental. The singer reportedly booked a $21.8 million stay for herself, her mother, Monica Braithwaite, her younger brother Rajad and various other friends and family at One Sandy Lane -- a sprawling Bajan apartment complex boasting eight, 10,000-square-foot apartments, all with five bedrooms and private balconies. All in all, the digs should make for a nice discreet lodging for RiRi, her mom and their offensive tweet-prone houseguest, Chris Brown, who was reportedly also invited to visit. (DailyMail)