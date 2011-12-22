The Shortlist for Dec. 23

Talk about the spirit of giving. When she discovered that a homeless puppy was in desperate need of surgery after having been thrown off a Los Angeles overpass and into the river below, Pink reportedly leapt to the pooch's aid by calling the Ace of Hearts animal rescue group and vowing to pay for the little guy's surgery. His injuries, which included three broken legs, were life-threatening, until Pink opened her heart and wallet in his defense. Ready for the happy ending? The pup was later adopted by a new family. Arf! (TMZ)