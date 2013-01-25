The Shortlist for Jan. 25

Lindsay Lohan Headed Back to Stephanie Sautner's Courtroom

"Live your life in a more mature way, stop the nightclubbing and focus on your work. I don't expect to see you again. You know what you have to do." That's how judge Stephanie Sautner ended her last interaction with Lindsay Lohan in March 2012. At the time, LiLo had just completed supervised probation for allegedly stealing a necklace. Turns out the judge's expectations may have been set too high. On Jan. 30, Lohan will return to Sautner's courtroom to own up to charges that she drove recklessly and then lied to police about it following a car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in June 2012. No word on why the case, which was not initially under Sautner's jurisdiction, was transferred to her. Lohan is expected to be represented by a new attorney, Mark Heller, whose license was once suspended for unprofessional conduct. The actress faces up to 245 days in jail if she's found guilty. (DailyMail)