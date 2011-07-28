The Shortlist for July 29

By Jen Odell

Crystal Harris has apologized to her former fiance, Hugh Hefner, for taking pot-shots at his sexual prowess during an interview on Howard Stern's radio show. Referring to her comments that sex with her 85-year-old ex lasted "like two seconds," Crystal tweeted Thursday that "the Stern interview scared me, he's harsh. I was unprepared and blurted out things I shouldn't have said, I'm sorry." Her change of heart comes on the heels of the gaggle of Playboy employees and former models who rushed to Hef's defense earlier this week, assuring People that "Hef is a lover." Well, of course he is. You can tell by that lipless grin and the captain's hat. (People)