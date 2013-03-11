The Shortlist for March 11

Chris Brown Advises Male Club-Goers on Owning Their Ladies' Body Parts

Leave it to the newly reformed Chris Brown to advance women's lib with a late-night speech in the club. In the wee hours of Thursday morning at the Emerson Theatre in Hollywood, Breezy got on the DJ's mic with a public service announcement, of sorts, for his boys.

"You gotta say that one thing to her," he announced. "Don't make me have to tell you again: That's my p---- baby! ... so you better not give it away!" After reminding all the guys in the house that they own their girlfriends' body parts, he continued with his poetic, F-bomb (and S-bomb … and N-bomb)-laden rant, most of which is unprintable here. Suffice it to say that he warned guys with "bad b----es" to brand their ladies' privates as their own.

Asked to elaborate a few days later, Chris assured TMZ that "it's a song, it's a song, that's all it is."