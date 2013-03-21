The Shortlist for March 21

By Jen Odell

Kanye Eyes Northerly Names for Forthcoming Baby, Album

While tweeting out a steady stream of random, borderline-megalomaniac thoughts that crossed his mind in all caps a few years back, Kanye West shared this observation: "I am God's vessel." Well, kids, it would seem that the omniscient brown eyes of God's vessel are still pointed in a northern direction.

If there's any truth to a new report from British tabloid The Sun, 'Ye has picked out northerly names for both his new album and the bun in his baby mama-to-be's oven. The new disc is rumored to be called "I Am God" -- and if he is the Supreme Being, it would totes explain why we can't see him on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." At the top of Kimye's baby names list, meanwhile, is North, which would make the child, due in July, North West. Because duh. South (by South) West is so March ...