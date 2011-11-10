The Shortlist for Nov. 11

Katy Perry Russell Brand

By Rebecca Silverstein

Katy Perry and Russell Brand may not be ready for kids yet, but that doesn't mean they don't want to start a family someday. "I would love to have children," Katy said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "I think that's one of the reasons you get married, especially to the person that you marry. You think, 'That person is going to be a good partner, a good parent.'" And there might be a lot of baby Brands crawling around. "If it doesn't hurt the first time, I'll keep popping them out," she says. Psst, Katy -- it's pretty painful, but don't let that stop you! (Zap2It)