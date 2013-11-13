The Shortlist for Nov. 13

Kate Moss is a submissive birthday bunny in her Playboy cover shoot

Proving that Judd Apatow's super unsexy image of the big 4-0 is not a one size fits all proposition, Kate Moss will be celebrating her birthday month in bunny gear and on all fours in the pages of Playboy. The magazine recently posted this preview from its forthcoming Moss cover shoot on Facebook to tease its 60th anniversary January/February 2014 double issue, which hits newsstands in early December. The supermodel, who turns 40 on Jan. 16, will reportedly lose the bodysuit and bare it all, full frontal-style, in the mag's less SFW photos.