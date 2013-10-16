The Shortlist for Oct. 16

Mischa Barton comes clean on her breakdown

A decade ago, Mischa Barton and her hit show, "The O.C.," were enjoying the height of their popularity. But for Mischa, then just 17, fame came at a price. Between 2007 and 2009, she was arrested for DUI, her parents tried to stage an intervention, and an incident involving drugs and a suicide threat landed her under an involuntary 5150 hold at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center psychiatric ward. "It was a full-on breakdown," the actress tells People in its new cover story. "I was under enormous pressure."

As is often the case when stars knock off the partying and focus on getting help, Mischa put on some weight once she arrived back in the public eye. "It was always, 'She's too skinny, she must be sick,'" she recalls, observing that her slight frame on "The O.C." apparently got her as much negative attention as the weight gain. "Then it was, 'She's too big.' I was never the right weight."

Now 27, the actress seems to have put much of those difficult times behind her. People reports that in addition to starring in the forthcoming thriller, "I Will Follow You Into The Dark," she landed a pilot called "The Gutsy Frog" and has been selling her own collections of makeup, handbags and clothing in the U.K. "I've learned a lot," says Mischa. "I'm stronger now."