The Shortlist for Oct. 23

Stars React to Final Presidential Debate

The third and final presidential debate between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney aired Monday night, and Hollywood was quick to hop on Twitter and opine about the candidates' performances and the issues at stake. "As foreign policy debate begins let's say a prayer for all our troops home and abroad! God Bless our soldiers!" tweeted a patriotic Eva Longoria. Dane Cook sided with Obama, taunting, "Romney loves talking about what he will do on 'day 1.' I bet on day 2 he's gonna play dance dance revolution." Alec Baldwin took concerns about China seriously, noting "Point goes to Mitt that China is a currency manipulator."

Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin pointed to one foreign policy matter neither candidate was brave enough to tackle: "I wish they would address the Armenian threat: the Kardashians." (GossipCop)