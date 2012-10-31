The Shortlist for Oct. 31

Brad Pitt Donates $100,000 to the Fight for Gay Marriage Rights

As the Human Rights Campaign battles to legalize same-sex marriage in Maine, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington State, the organization will now be operating with a financial boost, courtesy of Brad Pitt. A vocal proponent of civil rights for the gay community, Pitt forked over $100,000 to the HRC this week. "It's unbelievable to me that people's lives and relationships are literally being voted on in a matter of days," the actor said in an email to the organization. "If you're like me, you don't want to have to ask yourself on the day after the election, what else could I have done?" Pitt, who got engaged to his longtime partner, Angelina Jolie, earlier this year, has said in the past that he and Jolie would not tie the knot until all Americans had the right to marry whomever they loved. (People)