The Shortlist for Sept. 19

By Jen Odell

Lady Gaga Is Immortalized as a Parasitic Wasp

Wrap your head in a wreath of fresh flowers and what do you expect to happen? A new species of wasp has been discovered by researchers at the University of Thailand, and the pint-sized parasitoid shall hereafter be known as Aleiodes gaga, in honor of a certain garden-headed pop singer. Like a regular parasite, a parasitoid uses a host organism to fuel its own life. Except, unlike parasites, which simply feed off the host, the parasitoid tends to kill its host. Let's not tell Madonna about this, shall we? (I09)

