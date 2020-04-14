Where Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez stand these days, plus more news

Demi Lovato talks moving on from childhood friends

It's not uncommon for people who get sober to change the roster of friends they surround themselves with. That goes for celebs, too. Demi Lovato covers the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, where she opens up about the famous friends she's kept up with and the ones she's moved on from two years after she overdosed. Though Demi has known the Jonas Brothers since she was a Disney kid alongside the singers, the 27-year-old told Bazaar she's no longer in touch with the siblings. She also intimated she may have felt uncomfortable when her former close friend, Selena Gomez, praised her emotional 2020 Grammy Awards performance on her Instagram Story. ("I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was," Selena posted at the time. "Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.") Asked about Selena's words, Demi mused: "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so [her Instagram Story post] felt...." After trailing off, she said: "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best." Demi, who may not have been aware of Selena's own inpatient stints at the time of the interview, also told the outlet Miley Cyrus is the only person from her Disney days that's she's kept in touch with.

