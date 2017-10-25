Will Ben Affleck attend a more serious rehab program? Plus, more news

Ben Affleck is reportedly being pushed towards more in-patient rehab

Earlier this year, Ben Affleck surprised fans by announcing he'd completed an inpatient rehab program to deal with his alcohol addiction issues, which he admitted he'd "dealt with in the past" and would "continue to confront." The time for him to confront those issues again could be now. A new report from InTouchWeekly claims Ben's inner circle worries he hasn't overcome his battle against booze and believes his best move would be to attend another inpatient treatment program for a longer stint than previous ones. One insider close to the actor says he understands those closest to him "are taking this very seriously," adding, "He's trying to figure out what treatment works for him." Recently, he's been attending an outpatient program a few times a week, an approach those who love him feel may not help him get to where he wants to be in his relationship with booze. As he said on social media in March, "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."

