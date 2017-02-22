Will Ryan Gosling take Eva Mendes to the Oscars? Plus, more news

Who will Ryan Gosling take to the Oscars?

Hey, girl. Are you hoping this Sunday's Academy Awards will finally inspire Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes to show up together all couple-like? So are we. Alas, according to E! News, that's unlikely to happen. At the Santa Barbara Film Festival, E! asked Ryan if Eva would be his date for the Oscars. His reply? "Oh, I'm not sure. It's still a little while away." Thanks for being so specific, dude. Ryan has actually never thanked Eva by name in an awards speech, although the "La La Land" star dedicated his Golden Globes win to Eva and her brother following his death. "I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."

