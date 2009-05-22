NEW YORK (AP) -- Kiefer Sutherland and the designer he is accused of head-butting say they've resolved their differences, clearing the way for the charges to be dropped.

Sutherland's representatives told The Associated Press on Friday that the actor is sorry about what happened and regrets McCollough was injured. And the designer, Jack McCollough, wished the "24" actor well.

Sutherland was charged May 7 with third-degree assault in the incident two weeks ago at a nightclub at the trendy Mercer Hotel in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. McCollough claimed Sutherland broke his nose after an argument following a star-studded gala.

Sutherland is due in court June 22 on the charge.