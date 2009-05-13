LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Danny Gokey (GO'-key) is dancing off "American Idol," leaving Adam Lambert and Kris Allen to duke it out in the finale of the popular Fox singing competition next week.

Gokey was revealed to have received the fewest viewer votes on Wednesday.

He and Lambert had long been considered to the be front-runners of the eighth season.

"Idol" judge Simon Cowell called Gokey's cover of Joe Cocker's version of "You Are So Beautiful" on Tuesday a "vocal master class" but said his dancing during Terence Trent D'Arby's "Dance Little Sister" was "desperate."

The winner will be crowned next Wednesday.