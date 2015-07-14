JJ Lane, who was eliminated by Kaitlyn Bristowe earlier this season on “The Bachelorette,” was beaten up by a group of unidentified men on Saturday following the taping of the “Men Tell All” special in Los Angeles. The brutal attack left Lane with two black eyes and in the hospital.

It’s unclear who the men were or what their motive was, but they had apparently been waiting outside the cast and crew party after the special’s taping. Some outlet are saying the perpetrators were members of a gang, but Gossip Cop has yet to confirm.

We’re told Lane, a former investment banker, was pummeled for several minutes and tried fighting back. The beatdown was eventually broken up by another contestant, Ben Zorn, who’s a massive fitness coach.

While Lane didn’t call the police, he did go to a local hospital to make sure he didn’t have a concussion.

It is not believed that the attack had anything to do with Lane’s appearance “The Bachelorette,” during which he said in this season’s third episode, “I know I’m the most hated man in the house, but I’m not sorry.” Lane also ultimately ticked off Clinton with whom he shared a bromance for part of the season. And shortly before Lane was kicked off “The Bachelorette,” he admitted to Bristowe that he cheated on his now ex-wife. Gossip Cop will update should we find out more details behind Lane’s attack.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Where are they now: Bachelors and bachelorettes

Where are they now: Final couples of 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette'

Emily Maynard weds