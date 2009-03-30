KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) -- Jamaican police say they have charged reggae singer Luciano with harboring a fugitive who shot and wounded three patrolmen while holed up inside the Grammy-nominated musician's home last week.

Police Superintendent McArthur Sutherland said the 44-year-old Rastafarian was charged Monday and released after posting bail.

Luciano, whose real name is Jepther McClymont, and his attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

A police statement said the hourlong standoff last week ended with the fugitive gunman, Andrew Senior, being killed at Luciano's home in Kingston. Two of the injured officers still are hospitalized. The other officer was released.

Luciano's 2001 release, "A New Day," earned a Grammy nomination for best reggae album.