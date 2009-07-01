First Kate Gosselin's book was delayed, then her reality show went on hiatus.

Now her clothing line promotion deal with Healthex is up in the air.

"Our project is on hold while she focuses on her family," Healthtex rep Scott Pryzwansky told RadarOnline.com.

Gosselin, 34, was hawking the line as recently as May on the Rachael Ray Show. She handed out a gift bag that contained what Ray described as "a Healthtex outfit [Kate] helped design and create."

The fall clothing line is still available at Wal-Mart, but Gosselin is not involved.

On Monday -- one week after she and Jon filed divorce papers -- Christian publisher Zondervan announced her upcoming cookbook, Love Is in the Mix: Making Meals into Memories, wouldn't hit stores this November as originally planned.

The book promised an "inside look at one of America's most famous close-knit families."

TLC also confirmed Jon & Kate Plus 8 was going on hiatus until Aug. 3. Viewership was down 77 percent on Monday's episode.