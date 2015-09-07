Kevin Hart has set a date!

The comedian revealed to ET's Kevin Frazier during his charity weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday that he and fiancee Eniko Parrish will tie the knot on Aug. 8, 2016.

"We're gonna go August 8th, next year man," said Hart. "That's right ladies. I've got to put this chocolate in the freezer."

Hart was his usual funny self, and seemed overjoyed about setting the date, joking, "So if you wanted a piece, you better take that want and put it in your pocket, because you ain't gonna get it, because its happening, August 8th."

"I'm going to lock this love up in a box," he continued.

Just don't expect Hart to be a groomzilla.

"To be honest with you, I don't know what the hell is going on," Hart joked, when asked if a location had been set. "I told her, 'Do what you want to do, and just come back to me with a finished product.'"

"She has a number, if she goes above this number it's not happening. That's all I did, I gave her a budget," he added.

Hart and Parrish have been engaged since August 2014. Earlier this year, the comedian hinted at a 2016 wedding, and first confirmed to ET that he wanted to take a hands-off approach to the planning.

"The reason I'm stepping out of the way? I don't want to be a part of the problem!" Hart said. "It's your day, honey. Be happy."

That doesn't mean the 36-year-old won't splurge on the tux, however...

"That's a possibility. But that doesn't make me a groomzilla! That just makes me a man that loves fashion," Hart explained.

Hart was in Las Vegas in support of BrittiCares International, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the quality of life for children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The organization was inspired by Brittiana Henderson, who developed bone cancer, and later leukemia as a child, only to courageously fight and help other children affected with the disease, before her death in 2007.

