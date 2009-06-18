Lauren Conrad says Spencer Pratt never apologized for spreading those sex tape rumors.

In an interview on The View Monday, Pratt said he agreed to apologize to Conrad to get her to go to his wedding with Heidi Montag, calling his apology a wedding gift for his wife. (On the May finale, Pratt is seen calling Conrad at work and expressing his regret.)

But when Conrad appeared on The View Thursday, she smiled, paused and rolled her eyes when asked about the incident.

"Did you feel like it was a sincere apology when it came from him?" Elisabeth Hasselbeck asked.

"To be perfectly honest, I wasn't on the other end of that call," Conrad replied. "That was filmed, and I wasn't on the other end. So I didn't even know about it until [it was on TV]. So, no, I didn't get an apology. He lied."

So, if she never got the call, why did she agree to go to their wedding?

"It's hard to understand now, but a long time ago -- years ago -- we moved here together, and we were best friends, and we used to say, 'Some day at our wedding....,'" Conrad said. "I just felt like it was a few hours of my time, and as much as I didn't agree with it, I might some day regret not doing it."

Conrad said she isn't shedding any tears about leaving the show.

"It was definitely what I wanted to do," she said. "It was a big change. So it was a big decision. I knew ... it was time to leave."