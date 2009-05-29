BURBANK, Calif. (AP) -- Jay Leno's final "Tonight Show" opens with a standing ovation from the audience and a monologue targeting politicians and other favorite targets. Leno, taping his late NBC late-night show Friday, was greeted by a cheering audience and then launched into the opening jokes. He thanked all the people who made the last 17 years possible — Michael Jackson, Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton.

Leno is leaving "Tonight" but not NBC: He returns in the fall with a daily prime-time show. Conan O'Brien takes over "Tonight" on Monday.