NEW YORK (AP) -- Christie's says a handwritten manuscript of an 1864 Abraham Lincoln speech has sold for $3.44 million in New York City, setting a new auction record for any American historical document.

The sale on Thursday was just slightly higher than the previous record of $3.40 million set last year, also for a 1864 Lincoln document.

The speech was delivered at the White House after Lincoln was re-elected.

The manuscript was sold to an anonymous phone bidder, on the bicentennial of Lincoln's birth.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward a new wing for the Southworth Library Association in Dryden, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region. The document was given to the library in 1926.