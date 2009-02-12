Lincoln manuscript sets record in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) -- Christie's says a handwritten manuscript of an 1864 Abraham Lincoln speech has sold for $3.44 million in New York City, setting a new auction record for any American historical document.
The sale on Thursday was just slightly higher than the previous record of $3.40 million set last year, also for a 1864 Lincoln document.
The speech was delivered at the White House after Lincoln was re-elected.
The manuscript was sold to an anonymous phone bidder, on the bicentennial of Lincoln's birth.
Proceeds from the sale will go toward a new wing for the Southworth Library Association in Dryden, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region. The document was given to the library in 1926.
