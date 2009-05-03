LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The 1989 movie "Parenthood" is going to be reborn as an NBC TV series.

According to people familiar with NBC's plans, the "Parenthood" drama will be part of the network's lineup next season.

The people declined to be identified because they weren't authorized to announce the show before NBC's scheduled unveiling Monday of its new series pickups.

The "Parenthood" cast includes Peter Krause, Maura Tierney and Craig T. Nelson.

Ron Howard, who directed the film "Parenthood," is an executive producer on the hour-long show about an extended family dealing with life's pressures.