Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ new romance has earned them the number one spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrity couples, knocking reigning champs Beyonce and Jay Z down to No. 2. Collectively, Swift and her DJ boyfriend earned $146 million a year.

According to the magazine, Swift and Harris can thank their highly successful careers, as well as their individual endorsement deals for their hefty salary. The “Shake It Off” singer is arguably the biggest pop star in the world, and has deals with Keds, Sony, and Diet Coke. Harris, currently doing a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace, is also the spokesman for Sol Republic and Giorgio Armani.

Not far behind Swift and Harris are Beyonce and Jay Z with a combined annual salary of $110.5 million. Coming in third place on Forbes list of highest-paid celebrity couples are Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, who together earned a total of $57 million a year.

The full list of top-earning couples will be released on Monday. As Gossip Cop reported, Swift and Harris started dating a few months ago, and have been slowly going public with their romance. Most recently, the DJ called Swift “my girl” on Twitter while giving her a shout-out for convincing Apple Music to pay artists during a three-month free trial for fans.

