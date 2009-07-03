LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Details of next Tuesday's public memorial for Michael Jackson are being released in Los Angeles by the owners of Staples Center.

Staples Center boss Tim Leiweke (LY'-wihk-ee) says 17,500 tickets free tickets will be provided. There also will be a free worldwide video feed.

Leiweke says 11,000 tickets will be for seats inside Staples Center and 6,500 will be for seats in the adjacent Nokia Theatre, where fans will watch a simulcast.

People who want tickets must register on the Web at Staplescenter.com. After 6 p.m. Saturday, 8,750 names will be randomly selected to receive two tickets each. Notifications will go out on Sunday. Those selected will obtain their tickets via Ticketmaster on Monday.

No details of the memorial service itself have been released.