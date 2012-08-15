Saturday Night Live is losing another standout.

Just a couple of months after Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg announced they would not be returning to the sketch comedy show in the fall, Abby Elliott is also saying sayonara to SNL prior to the start of its 38th season, Splitsider reports.

PHOTOS: Kristin Wiig's hilarious SNL characters

Elliott, 25, has been a part of SNL's cast for four seasons now; she is the daughter of show alum Chris Elliott, who appeared on the program during its 1994-1995 season. (During her time on the show, Elliott left a lasting impression with her celebrity impersonations, including Rachel Maddow, Emma Watson and Zooey Deschanel.)

Us Weekly first broke the news in April that Wiig and Samberg were departing the iconic NBC program; soon after, Wiig announced that the May 19 finale episode would be her last. Samberg followed suit one month later, telling The New York Times leaving was "one of the hardest decisions I've ever made."

PHOTOS: Stars' funniest SNL moments

This spring, sources also told Us Jason Sudeikis was considering an exit, too, though he has yet to make any announcements regarding his plans. In the meantime, the Horrible Bosses star is juggling a jam-packed filming schedule, including a starring role alongside Jennifer Aniston in We're the Millers, due out next year. He and the just-engaged actress have been shooting the movie in Wilmington, North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Abby Elliott Leaving Saturday Night Live