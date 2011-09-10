Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Oosterhouse!

Amy Smart said "I do" to HGTV's Carter Oosterhouse on Saturday, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

"We feel so excited and blessed to celebrate this happy day with our family and friends," the newlyweds told Us in a statement.

The Shameless actress, 35, and the Carter Can host, 34, married in Traverse City, Michigan with 215 guests in attendance. "He's from there and my parents live there, so it's been my second home since I was very young," Smart explained of the Midwestern locale.

While the bride stunned in a Carolina Herrera gown, her eight bridesmaids all wore navy Ann Taylor dresses.

Smart and Oosterhouse met by chance at a green-charity event in November 2010. An insider told Us: "He's an eco-carpenter; Amy drives a hybrid and is the greenest girl I know. They are perfect for each other." The source added: "Here are two wholesome, kind, sweet Midwestern types. Neither has sold out and gone Hollywood."