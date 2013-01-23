Angelina Jolie may seem like one of the most glamorous women in the world, but at home with her kids, she's more concerned with bath mats than red carpets. In a new interview with British movie magazine Total Film, the Maleficent actress reveals that she stays grounded thanks to frequent potty breaks with her six children: Maddox, 12, Pax, 9, Zahara, 8, Shiloh, 6, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 4.

"The great thing about having a bunch of kids is they just remind you that you're the person who takes them to go poop," the 37-year-old stunner tells the mag. "That's who you are!"

The Oscar winner goes on to say that she and fiance Brad Pitt work hard to maintain "a very normal, very grounded home" for their family. "We're friends," she says of her longtime love, 49. "We have a laugh with our kids."

The couple -- who met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston -- got engaged in 2012 after seven years of dating. Asked about whether they ever discuss the film that brought them together, Jolie tells the magazine: "Yes, we do talk about it. We look around at our kids. I'm not somebody that thinks about destiny and fate, but I don't walk away from it when something unfolds."

"It's like my children. Especially when you adopt in some countries. All my other children were just, 'This is the child that's been chosen for you,'" she continues. "I suppose it's like a child you give birth to, as you can't have a say in it. I see that when I look at my kids. It just seems to be right. It's hard to understand how it could unfold so beautifully."

