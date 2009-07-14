By Melissa Hunter

Most celebrities stop for the occasional autograph or photo with their fans, but if you happen to be a fan of Anne Hathaway (who isn't, really?), you might get more bang for your buck. And by more bang, I of course mean free pizza in the middle of the night.

This weekend she had her final performances starring in "Twelfth Night" in New York's annual Shakespeare in the Park. While tickets are free, audience members must wait in line in the wee hours of the night to score tickets for the following day. It's like Star Wars, but for theater snobs.

Well, early, early Sunday morning, as the aspiring audience members were waiting for their chance to get a ticket to see Hathaway, they got more than they bargained for when she showed up with a huge pizza to pass out to her devoted fans offering slices down the line. A fan sent Gawker a picture and scooped the story. Probably the first time a starlet got caught at 3 a.m. doing something good (and legal).

While this is her debut New York theater performance, she will next be in "Promises, Promises" on the Broadway stage and potentially starring in a Judy Garland musical (to complement her upcoming film biopic). You're setting the precedent a little early here, Anne. If I go to see you in a live production, I'm gonna expect at minimum a couple of breadsticks.