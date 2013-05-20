As trendsetting event planner Ashley Davenport on ABC's Revenge, Ashley Madekwe rocks a serious style full of eye-popping color and boundary pushing silhouettes, and off-screen, the actress' style tends to follow suit. "I can't say no to animal prints," the British star, 31, told Us Weekly at the College Television Awards.

Working with celebrity stylist Joey Tierney to create her red carpet looks, Madekwe tells Us that she enlists a focus group of pals to critique her styles -- that often feature an unexpected pop of color or accessory -- before stepping out the door.

"My husband definitely does not have a say in what I wear," Madekwe says of Iddo Goldberg, her spouse of nearly a year, who often photographs his wife's head-to-toe looks for her style blog Ring My Bell. "It's mostly Joey and I but everybody gets involved. Publicist, manager, friends . . . We talk about it. It takes a village. I always [get the final say]," admits Madekwe. "I'm too bossy for it to be any other way."

A longtime fan of brands including Balenciaga, Mulberry and Chanel, the always on-trend Madekwe mostly stocks her closet with pieces from Zara and British brand Topshop. "I am a Topshop homing pigeon!" the London native who now lives in Los Angeles tells fashion blog The Coveteur. "I can walk into the Oxford Circus branch and ferret out the best bits in minutes."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ashley Madekwe: "It Takes a Village" to Put Together My Outfits