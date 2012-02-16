In just a short time, designer Prabal Gurung has become a celeb favorite, with Zoe Saldana, Sarah Jessica Parker and Amanda Seyfried among the stars wearing his unique looks on the red carpet.

And from flashy metallic dresses to feather-adorned gowns, his latest Fall 2012 collection is sure to catch the attention of many more stylish A-listers.

PHOTOS: Stars at New York Fashion Week

In the video above, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg goes backstage to get an exclusive look at his stunning designs and find out what inspired them.

