Dianna Agron isn't one to get stuck in a beauty rut. The star, who's been out in about in New York City to promote Glee: The 3D Concert Movie, hit up Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday with yet another fresh hair and makeup look.

Clad in a sleeveless black and red Erdem dress and nude strappy sandals, the 25-year-old styled her new(ish) short bob into a sleek, half-up look, drawing even more attention to her shimmery eye makeup.

It was quite a dramatic change from the soft, wavy 'do and red lips she wore for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman on Monday and the tousled strand style and minimal makeup she rocked at the Ella Moss 10th Anniversary Party in Los Angeles last week.

During her interview with Fallon, the actress dished about working with Jane Lynch, smooching co-star Cory Monteith and her recent trip to Dublin.

