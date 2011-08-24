Whether it's high, low, or to the side, Hollywood's leading ladies just won't quit summer's red-carpet ponytail trend.

Rose Byrne stepped out looking lovely in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print dress for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in NYC on Tuesday sporting a perky side pony styled by John Frieda celebrity hair pro Harry Josh.

"Rose actually walked into the room with almost the same style you see here -- it was slept on and a little messed up and I honestly thought, 'you look amazing!'" Josh tells Us Weekly about the actress' hair. "All I did was gave her a quick blowdry to increase the overall volume using John Frieda Luxurious Volume Bountiful Body Mousse ($6.49, walgreens.com) all over and John Frieda Luxurious Volume Lavish Lift Root Booster ($5.99, drugstore.com) at the roots. Then I gathered it low on the side and just pulled out a few strands to make it messy and downtown chic."

The Bridesmaids star, 32, paired her form-fitting, hunter green mini with black patent pumps and accessorized with a black belt and delicate necklace.

