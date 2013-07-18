Who knew Adam Levine was such an old-fashioned gentleman? Two days after the Maroon 5 singer, 34, announced that he was back together with -- and engaged to -- ex-girlfriend Behati Prinsloo, the Victoria's Secret Angel, 24, is showing off her new bling and sharing intimate details about her fiance's romantic proposal.

Speaking to ET Canada on Thursday, the model gushed that the ring is "perfect" -- as was the moment Levine popped the question. "It was a one-knee thing!" she revealed. "It was serious, it was very old school."

As for the wedding? "[We're] just celebrating with our friends and family at the moment," she said. "I am so happy and excited and still can't believe it's true!"

In fact, the couple's engagement came as a surprise to many, as Levine was spotted just last month on vacation with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal, whom he started dating soon after splitting from Prinsloo this past spring. But sources told Us Weekly he never really got over his ex.

"After Adam broke up with Behati, he couldn't stop thinking about her," one source revealed. "He realized he really loved her and wanted to be with her."

"Behati is thrilled!" another insider shared of the stunner, who debuted her ring on a night out with friends at Mercer Kitchen in New York City's Soho neighborhood. "She knew that they were meant to be together."

