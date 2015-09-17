Bella Hadid and The Weeknd look so cute together!

The 18-year-old supermodel could barely stop smiling at New York Fashion Week when she opened up to ET about the budding relationship.

"You know I, I don't know," said a smiling Bella when asked what drew the two together. "I haven't talked about it."

However, she did talk about the "Can't Feel My Face" singer's creativity, and whether any of his new music is about her.

"There's a lot that goes on his mind, so I don't know if it's about me -- it's crazy what some people think of," Bella said.

But one thing is for sure, she CAN feel her face when she's with him!

And while Bella was a bit shy dishing about her own relationship, she was thrilled to gush about her sister Gigi's bae, Joe Jonas.

"I love Joe! I love him to death. He's amazing," she said.

Though she and her sister are both models, Bella believes the two have done a lot to be distinct from each other.

"We're very different, aesthetically," she said. "I think both of us are pretty versatile, so it's cool to go back and forth between fashion and commercial stuff."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, supported Bella on the runway on Sunday, putting up this picture on Instagram, with the caption, "@bellahadid at Diane Von Furstenberg."

And on Saturday, the couple hit up the Alexander Wang after-party together!

We love it!

