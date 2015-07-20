Sorry Robin, Batman may just have a new best friend!

Ben Affleck was spotted in Atlanta on July 20 carrying a new, adorable Golden Retriever puppy (insert "awww's" here.)

Little is known about the dog, but it is presumed that the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star got the dog for the three children he shares with Jennifer Garner -- Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3.

Despite announcing their split in late June, Ben and Jen have remained incredibly civil to make things as easy as possible on their children.

The former couple is living in the same rental property in Atlanta while Jen films her movie "Miracles From Heaven." If you'll recall, when the couple formally announced their split, Ben and Jen were even on a Caribbean vacation together with the children.

"They both put on their happy faces and don't show any signs of anger or frustration," a source said last week. "They definitely play happy family in front of the kids."

The source continued, "They want to fill their children's lives with as much love as possible and make sure they know they have two parents who love them to pieces."

And they may have just added a new family member to love, albeit a much furrier one.