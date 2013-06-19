ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vince Flynn, a best-selling author of political thriller novels, has died at age 47 after a two-year battle with prostate cancer.

A statement from Flynn's publisher, Simon & Schuster, Inc., said he died Wednesday.

Flynn self-published his first book, "Term Limits," in 1997 before landing a publishing deal. "Term Limits" became a New York Times bestseller. Most of his books centered on the character Mitch Rapp, a counterterrorism operative.

He averaged a book a year.

Flynn announced in 2011 that he had been diagnosed with stage three metastatic prostate cancer.