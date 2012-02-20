Bethenny Frankel has never been one to hold back from her fans--especially when it comes to opening up about her private struggles.

Her appearance on the Today show Monday morning was no exception. When asked about her and husband Jason Hoppy's plans to expand their family (the pair are already parents to Bryn, 21 months), the Bethenny Ever After star talked about a painful recent setback. "We were pregnant with a second baby," she admitted to host Savannah Guthrie, choking back tears. "And at eight weeks, I miscarried."

Since losing her baby, the 41-year-old confessed she has been struggling to make sense of the tragedy. "There are so many...things that come with [miscarrying]," Frankel shared. "You go through a roller coaster of emotions...About your age, about being a woman, about, can you have another baby, are you a failure to your partner? You go through a million different things."

The Bravo star says despite her disappointment, she's doing her best to keep things in perspective -- namely, by taking the time to appreciate Bryn. "I do have an incredible daughter," the reality star said. "I have the most beautiful daughter in the world. And I’m grateful for her."

Continued Frankel of her experience: "I honestly, truthfully, have thought about other woman more than myself...the first thing I thought about was, 'Oh my god, I can't believe what people must go through if they can't even have the one.' I'm really lucky."

